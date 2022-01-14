6.6 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Jakarta
January 14, 2022
An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's capital Jakarta, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 14:35:46 IST, Lat: -6.71 & Long: 105.40, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 169km WSW of Jakarta, Indonesia," NCS tweeted.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
