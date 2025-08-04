68 African Migrants Dead, Dozens Missing in Shipwreck Off Yemen: UN

At least 68 African migrants died after a boat carrying 154 people capsized on Sunday, August 3, off the coast of Yemen, according to the United Nations’ migration agency. As per reports, 74 migrants are missing. A Yemeni senior health official, Abdul Qadir Bajameel, said only 10 survivors had been rescued so far.

Among the survivors, nine of them are Ethiopian citizens and one Yemeni, and dozens remain missing, said Bajameel. Rescue operations at sea continue late at night for possible survivors. The incident took place when a vessel with 154 Ethiopian migrants on board sank in the Gulf of Aden off the southern Yemeni coast of Abyan early Sunday.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has repeatedly warned about the dangers of the sea route between the Horn of Africa and Yemen. Migrants, mostly from Somalia and Ethiopia, regularly attempt to cross and risk their lives while crossing in hopes of reaching Saudi Arabia or other Gulf nations in search of work.

"This is one of the world’s busiest and most perilous mixed migration routes," the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said. According to the IOM, more than 60,000 migrants risked their lives to cross into Yemen in 2024 — a slightly lower number than the 97,200 who made the journey in 2023.