69th National Film Awards: ‘The Kashmir Files’ wins Best Feature Film on National Integration

New Delhi, Aug 24 Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s runaway success ‘The Kashmir Files’ has bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for the Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards here on Thursday.

The event took place at the National Media Centre hosted by the jury. It had 280 films across 28 languages in competition for various awards.

‘The Kashmir Files’ presents a storyline centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir.

The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. The plot follows a Kashmiri Hindu college student, raised by his exiled grandfather and shielded from the knowledge of the circumstances of the death of his parents. After his grandfather's death, the student, who had come to believe at college that the exodus was benign, becomes driven to uncover the facts of his family's deaths.

The plot alternates between the student's quest in the present time, 2020, and his family's travails of thirty years before.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor