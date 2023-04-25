6th edition of bilateral air exercise between India, UK Cope India-2023 concludes

New Delhi [India], April 25 : The sixth edition of Cope India-2023, an Air Exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and United States Air Force (USAF), conducted over the last two weeks at Air Force Stations Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra, concluded on Monday.

The exercise involved the participation of frontline IAF aircraft like Rafale, Tejas, Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-17 and C-130. The USAF in turn had fielded the F-15 'Strike Eagle' fighter, C-130, MC-130J, C-17 and the B1B, strategic bomber aircraft, according to an official statement.

Aircrew from the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force also participated as observers. This joint exercise provided a valuable opportunity for the participants of all countries to exchange ideas and imbibe best practices through interactions, exchanges and combined missions.

Cultural exchanges were also orgsed during the exercise to reinforce the bond of friendship and camaraderie. This exercise reaffirms the deep-rooted commitment to maintain and strengthen the relationship between the two Air Forces boosting the inter-nation cooperation between the two largest democracies.

Exercise Cope India 23 began at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda and Agra on April 10. The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding between the two Air Forces and share their best practices.

The first phase of the exercise focused on air mobility and involved the transport of aircraft and Special Forces assets from both the Air Forces. Both sides will field the C-130J and C-17 aircraft, with the USAF operating an MC-130J.

The Indian Air Force has recently been engaged in multiple multinational exercises in which the US has also participated including the EX Desert Flag in the UAE and Ex Cobra Warrior in the UK.

The field training exercise focused on enhancing US-Indian mutual cooperation by building on existing capabilities, aircrew tactics and force employment.

Cope India began in 2004 as a fighter training exercise held at Air Station Gwalior, India.

The exercise has evolved to incorporate subject matter expert exchanges, air mobility training, airdrop training and large-force exercises, in addition to fighter-training exercises.

The last edition of the wargame was held in 2019.

The US has also been making efforts to have closer military ties with Indian forces who have traditionally used Russian-origin hardware including the Air Force and Army mainly.

