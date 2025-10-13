6th edition of India-Indonesia Air Force Staff talks to strengthens ties, enhances strategic cooperation

Bali [Indonesia], October 13 : The Indian and Indonesian Air Forces concluded their staff talks on October 10, aimed at reinforcing the growing synergy between the forces through collaboration in various domains.

In a significant announcement by the Indonesian Air Force on the Staff talks, it was mentioned that India and Indonesia agreed on several areas of collaboration, which includes the establishment of the Su-30 Forum as a platform for coordination and joint training, and they will also develop an air-to-air refuelling program involving India's tanker aircraft and Indonesia's fighter jets.

The talks were co-chaired by Air Vice Marshal Sundaramani Krishnan and Air Vice Marshal Suliono of the Indonesian Air Forces.

The Indian Air Force - Media Co-ordination Centre said in a post on X, "The 6th edition of Indian Air Force & Indonesian Air Force Air Staff Talks were held at Bali from 07 to 10 Oct 25. Co-chaired by Air Vice Marshal Sundaramani Krishnan of @IAF_MCC and Air Vice Marshal Suliono of @_TNIAU, the Air Staff Talks reinforced growing synergy between the two Air Forces through enhanced collaboration in training and various other domains."

The Indonesian Air Force on Monday shared that several strategic collaborations were agreed upon during the staff talks.

"During the meeting, both parties agreed on several important cooperative measures, including the establishment of the Su-30 Forum as a platform for coordination and joint training. Additionally, TNI AU and IAF will develop an air-to-air refueling program involving India's tanker aircraft and TNI AU's fighter jets. Both air forces also committed to strengthening interoperability and enhancing the readiness of their respective forces", the Indonesian Air Force wrote in a post on X.

It expressed confidence in the ties and said that the talks would see the relationship between Indian and Indonesian Air Force grow stronger, while also improving their capabilities in addressing various future challenges.

The Staff talks between India and Indonesia came shortly after the Indian Navy's INS Kadmatt visited Makassar in Indonesia for a three-day operational turnaround from October 3-5.

The visit saw professional interactions, fostered naval partnerships and sharing of best practices between the two navies.

The visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to India earlier this year saw the countries comprehensive discussions on defence and security, amongst several other areas.

PM Modi and President Subianto had welcomed the ratification of the Agreement concerning Cooperation in the field of Defence (DCA) and expressed confidence that this would lead to further deepening of defence ties.

The series of developments come as President Subianto had recognised the importance of building domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, appreciated India's advancements and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in this sector.

As per the MEA, India agreed to support the ongoing defence modernization programmes of Indonesia through experience and expertise sharing.

PM Modi and President Subianto had reaffirmed that India and Indonesia as maritime neighbours and strategic partners must continue to work to further deepen and broaden the defence cooperation to a robust one.

