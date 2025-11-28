6th edition of India-Vietnam bilateral exercise VINBAX 2025 concludes in Hanoi

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 28 : The closing ceremony of the sixth edition of the joint military Exercise VINBAX 2025 between the Indian Army and the Vietnam People's Army was conducted at Mieu Mon Training Centre, Hanoi, on Thursday, as per the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army.

In a post on X, the ADGPI said that the closing ceremony was attended by Tshering Sherpa, Ambassador Designate of India to Vietnam, Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People's Army and Major General Rajdeep Singh Rawal, Chief Engineer, Western Command.

It noted that the three-week exercise significantly enhanced joint military capabilities and interoperability between both the Armies for Peacekeeping Operations. The exercise reflects the shared vision and commitment of India and Vietnam towards global peace, stability and upholding the UN mandate.

In a statement about the Exercise, the Embassy of Vietnam in New Delhi shared on November 11, at the National Military Training Center 4 (Mieu Mon, Hanoi), the Vietnam Ministry of National Defense, in coordination with the Indian Ministry of Defence, held the opening ceremony of the 2025 Viet Nam-India Bilateral Exercise on United Nations Peacekeeping (VINBAX 2025).

Attending the event were Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Viet Nam People's Army; Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary of India; and Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director General of the Viet Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

It further noted that running from 11 to 27 November, VINBAX 2025 brought together over 300 personnel from both sides, including engineer, medical, peacekeeping, and military observer elements. The program features classroom sessions on UN peacekeeping operations and the contributions of Viet Nam and India; hands-on training in specialized engineer and medical skills; and large-scale integrated field drills. According to Major General Pham Manh Thang, a realistic training area has been jointly prepared with stringent safety measures, and the forces are "fully ready for the field phase."

VINBAX is now an annual bilateral exercise, held six times to date, including four field editions. India remains the only international partner to conduct an annual field UN peacekeeping exercise with Vietnamunderscoring the depth of cooperation and strength of strategic trust between the two militaries, the Embassy highlighted.

