7 dead, 20 injured in Pak army firing on Pashtun protesters

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 30 : The Pakistan Army opened fire on Pashtun protesters in Tirah Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of seven Pashtuns and injuries to over twenty others.

The protesters had assembled in Tirah Valley to demonstrate against the death of a child killed by mortar fire from Pakistani forces. In retaliation, the soldiers began to shoot indiscriminately at the unarmed Pashtun demonstrators.

As reported by Dawn, the protesters, who were opposing counter-terrorism operations in the region, were shot at in the Mohmand Ghoz area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah Valley, according to a provincial government official.

Sohail Afridi, the Special Assistant for KP Communications and Works, mentioned an incident that had occurred a day earlier, when a mortar shell struck a house, resulting in the death of a young girl, which led the residents to stage a protest outside the Frontier Corps (FC) compound, as reported by Dawn.

"Frustrated locals gathered at the compound's gates, and shots were fired when the crowd approached the area," he stated. He confirmed there were reports of deaths and injuries as a result of this incident.

PTM Khyber expressed profound sorrow and anger regarding the ongoing violence by the Pakistani Army against civilians, denouncing the shooting of peaceful protesters in Khyber Tirah and Bajaur. In their post on X, the organisation pointed out that unarmed civilians, including those grieving for a deceased child, were attacked under the guise of military operations and curfews. PTM Khyber questioned the state's aggressive reaction to peaceful calls for the right to live, according to their statement.

پاکستانی فوج، جو خود کو میڈیا پر خوارج قرار دیتے ہے، اب اپنی ہی عوام پر سٹریٹ فائرنگ کر رہی ہے۔ خیبر تیراہ میں بچی کی لاش کے ساتھ احتجاج کرنے پر گولیاں چلائی گئیں آج وہی اسکرپٹ باجوڑ میں دہرایا گیا کرفیو اور آپریشن کے نام پر عام شہریوں کو نشانہ بنایا گیا#BajaurUnderStateAttack pic.twitter.com/eCNHxNxRm9 — PTM Khyber (@ptmkhyber) July 29, 2025

Pashtun activist Fazaln Ur Rehman Afridi condemned the persistent military operations by the Pakistani Army in Bajaur and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, labelling them as cruel and targeted assaults on Pashtun civilians. He accused the military, dominated by Punjabis, of using security concerns as a cover to escalate violence, referencing previous atrocities during the supposed war on terror that resulted in the deaths of over 80,000 Pashtuns and ravaged homes, businesses, and livelihoods. Afridi also criticised the government's dismissal of the PTM's peaceful demands against the resettlement of TTP militants in Pashtun regions, warning of strong resistance from the Pashtun community.

In a post shared by Afridi on X, he stated "Pashtuns fully understand these tactics of Pakistan to occupy Pashtun-Land and loot their resources. In the last so-called war on terror, more than 80000 Pashtuns were killed by Pakistan Army. Their houses, shops and businesses were plundered. Pashtuns will strongly resist".

"Pashtuns, particularly the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement demonstrated against the re-settlement of TTP in Pashtun areas but their demands rejected by Pakistan. Now, the Pakistan Army has started killing again the innocent Pashtuns on the pretext of security concerns," stated the post.

"Strongly condemn the brutal Punjabi Military Operation in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Several innocent Pashtun Children, women and elderly are reported to have been killed and injured in indiscriminate shelling and bombing by Punjabi Army," he said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief regarding the incident in a statement issued by his press secretary. "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government conveys its heartfelt condolences and sorrow over the Tirah incident and extends complete support to the deceased and those injured," Gandapur was quoted as saying by Dawn.

On Tuesday, the Bajaur administration enforced a three-day curfew across 16 locations in the district and commenced an operation targeting militants in those areas. Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafiq confirmed this information, as reported by Dawn.

The Deputy Commissioner has enacted a prohibition on all forms of movement outside homes, along with restrictions on roads, vehicles, and all types of traffic in the specified villages, effective from 5am on July 29 until 5pm on July 31 under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, according to Dawn's report.

