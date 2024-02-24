7 hospitalised after gas leak at Swedish Security Service HQ

Stockholm, Feb 24 Seven people were hospitalised with respiratory problems after the Swedish Security Service's headquarters in Stockholm were evacuated due to a gas leak.

The alarm was raised just after lunchtime on Friday, and emergency services deployed staff in hazmat suits. As many as 500 people were evacuated from the building, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Swedish channel TV 4.

Around 150 people working in a neighbouring office building were also evacuated, Swedish Television reported.

"We have cordoned off a radius of 500 meters, something that applies to pedestrians as well as motorists," police spokesperson Anders Bryngelsson told TT news agency.

A nearby highway ramp on one of Stockholm's major thoroughfares was also shut down, TT reported.

"The government is following the development and is in contact with the Security Service," Minister for Justice Gunnar Strommer told TT.

