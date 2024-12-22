7 Indian nationals injured in Magdeburg Christmas market attack

Magdeburg [Germany], December 22 : Seven Indian nationals sustained injuries in a car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday.

Of these, three have been discharged from the hospital, while the Indian Mission is closely monitoring the condition of the remaining victims, sources said.

The attack, which sent shockwaves across the globe, involved a car deliberately ramming into a crowd of people at the bustling Christmas market. At least five people were killed in the incident, including an adult and a toddler, according to Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff, as per reports by CNN.

The incident also left 68 individuals injured, with 15 suffering serious injuries, 37 sustaining moderate injuries, and 16 escaping with minor wounds.

Reiner Haseloff, in a statement, confirmed that the suspect in the attack was a Saudi national who had been residing in Germany since 2006 and worked as a doctor. "We are currently in the process of compiling all further data and also carrying out the interrogation. According to the current information, it is an individual perpetrator, so there is no longer any danger to the city because we were able to arrest him," Haseloff said in a televised address.

World leaders expressed their deep sorrow and horror at the attack, offering condolences and standing in solidarity with the victims and their families. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his support for Germany, saying on X, "I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected. We stand with the people of Germany."

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed similar sentiments, stating, "Deeply shocked by the horror that struck the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany this evening. My thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their loved ones. France shares the pain of the German people and expresses its full solidarity."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack, emphasising the need to reject violence. She stated, "I am deeply shocked by the brutal attack on the defenseless crowd at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. I stand with the entire government, the families of the victims, the injured, and all the German people. Violence must have no place in our democracies."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also offered her condolences, saying, "My thoughts today are with the victims of the brutal and cowardly act in Magdeburg. My condolences go out to the family and friends, my thanks to the police and rescue workers. This act of violence must be investigated and severely punished."

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described the incident as deeply shocking, highlighting the efforts of emergency services to manage the aftermath. "This news from Magdeburg is deeply shocking. The emergency services are doing everything they can to care for the injured and save lives. All our thoughts are with the victims and their families," Faeser said.

Authorities assured the public that the suspect, believed to have acted alone, has been apprehended. Security forces are continuing their investigations to uncover the motive behind the attack, with officials confirming no immediate indication of further threats.

The Indian Mission in Germany, along with local authorities, is ensuring that the injured Indian nationals receive the necessary care and support.

