7 Israeli defense industries at Singapore Maritime Defense Exhibition

Singapore, May 3 (/TPS): The Israel Ministry of Defense's (IMOD) national pavilion in Singapore was inaugurated Wednesday at the IMDEX Asia Naval and Maritime Defense Exhibition on May 3-5, 2023. SIBAT, the IMOD's International Defense Cooperation Directorate, is leading the delegation of 7 Israeli defence industries participating in the event.

The national pavilion was inaugurated by the Head of SIBAT, Brig Gen (Ret) Yair Kulas, who will meet with various counterparts from the region and around the world during the exhibition.

The 7 Israeli defence industries presenting their technological solutions at the exhibition include Controp Precision Technologies, DSIT Solutions, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel Shipyards, Orbit Communication Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Some of the naval technological solutions displayed at the exhibition include electronic warfare systems, anti-ship missiles, air, land and sea defence systems, unmanned surface vessel (USV) systems and more.

General Kulas said, "We are happy to inaugurate the national pavilion in IMDEX Asia, an exhibition that we have participated in for the past ten years since 2013. We thank our counterparts for hosting us here, and we look forward to sharing Israeli technologies with our partners and furthering new cooperation in the region. We are confident in the high-level maritime solutions and technologies the Israeli defence industries bring." (/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor