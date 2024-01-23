7 terrorists killed in clash with security forces in Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 23 Seven terrorists were killed during a clash between security forces and terrorists in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, the military said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob district of the province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Monday in a statement.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, as a result of which seven terrorists were killed, the ISPR said, adding that arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The killed terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, said the statement.

A clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate the presence of terrorists from the area, it added.

The military said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

