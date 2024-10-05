70 killed in Haiti gang attack: UN human rights body

Geneva, Oct 5 At least 70 people, including 10 women and three infants, were killed in a series of gang attacks in Haiti, according to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office.

The UN human rights body expressed its horror over the attacks in a statement published on Friday, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

UN spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan noted that members of the gang Gran Grif used automatic rifles to fire on civilians, resulting in widespread casualties and forcing many residents to flee.

The attack in the town of Pont Sonde, Haiti's Artibonite department, also left at least 16 people seriously injured, including two gang members who were wounded during an exchange of fire with Haitian police.

Besides shooting people, gang members reportedly set fire to at least 45 houses and 34 vehicles, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

The UN Human Rights Office called for increased international financial and logistical support for the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti. The Office also emphasised the urgent need for Haitian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, bring those responsible to justice, and ensure reparations for the victims and their families.

