7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued for Northeast Coast

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck off the northern coast of Japan on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) immediately issued a tsunami warning for the northeastern coast, warning of waves up to 3 meters (about 10 feet) high. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 50 kilometers under the sea off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures.

The tremors were so strong that Aomori prefecture registered a magnitude of 6+ on Japan's 7-point seismic intensity scale. This intensity made it difficult for people in the area to stand and walk. The Japan Meteorological Agency has urged coastal residents to immediately evacuate to safe and higher ground without delay. Government agencies are on high alert after the tsunami warning was issued, and public broadcaster NHK has asked all residents in the area to pay attention to TV and radio announcements. In particular, an investigation is underway on a war footing to determine whether the earthquake has had any impact on nuclear power plants in the area. So far, there have been no reports of major damage, but the administration is taking extreme precautions considering the potential risk.

CCTV captures the terrifying moment of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Aomori, Japan



A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Aomori Prefecture, Japan. CCTV footage captured the terrifying scenes of the earthquake.



Japan is a country that is prone to earthquakes, so earthquakes are frequent here. However, a tsunami warning of 3 meters high is considered serious, as such waves can cause major damage to homes and infrastructure in coastal areas. Local residents need to take immediate measures to avoid the risk of old memories and damage. Officials have appealed to people to stay away from the coast until the warning is lifted.