7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile and Argentina, Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong earthquake has struck Argentina and Chile in South America. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake measured 7.4 on the Richter scale. The earthquake struck at sea, causing tremors in nearby areas. After this, people living near the southern coast of the country have been instructed to evacuate their areas and move to safer places.

AHORA: Autoridades nacionales informan tras COGRID nacional las medidas para abordar amenaza de tsunami en la Región de Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena. https://t.co/clNbutPC2Q — SENAPRED (@Senapred) May 2, 2025

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has ordered the evacuation of the coastal area in a post on the social media platform 'X'. A tsunami warning has also been issued after this strong earthquake. In addition, due to the tsunami warning, people in the coastal areas of the Magallanes region have been ordered to evacuate to safer places, the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was 219 kilometers (173 miles) south of the Argentine city of Ushuaia under the sea. The strong tremors of the earthquake caused people to leave their homes and run to empty places. Importantly, there are no reports of any loss of life or property so far. According to local media, tremors were also felt in the cities of Punta Arenas in Chile and Rio Gallegos in Argentina.