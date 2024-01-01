7.4 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ishikawa
By IANS | Published: January 1, 2024 01:09 PM2024-01-01T13:09:30+5:302024-01-01T13:10:08+5:30
Tokyo, Jan 1 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, the weather ...
Tokyo, Jan 1 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, the weather agency said on Monday.
Following temblors measuring the top level on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, tsunami warnings have been issued, Xinhua news agency reported.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app