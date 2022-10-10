75 missiles hit Kyiv and four other cities as Putin launches revenge attacks

Five Ukrainian cities have been targeted in coordinated revenge attacks a day after Vladimir Putin was urged to retaliate over an explosion on a key Crimea bridge. Several loud blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital around 8.15am local time in what appeared to be coordinated attacks on several cities as 75 missiles rained down across the country.

As well as Kyiv, the cities of Lviv, Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro were also hit by shelling amid calls for revenge from Russian hardliners. Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said Russia was trying to wipe his country "off the face of the earth", and confirmed that people had died in the attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that people had been killed and injured following multiple strikes on cities across Ukraine, including the first bombardment on the capital for months.