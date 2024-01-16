75th Emmys: Matthew Perry honoured with cover of ‘Friends’ theme song

Los Angeles, Jan 16 Late star Matthew Perry, who gained the spotlight for playing Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’, received an emotional tribute during the 2023 Emmys In Memoriam segment.

The segment also included late stars such as Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley, among others.

Pop singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed during the segment, first starting with a rendition of Puth’s 'See You Again' before delivering a stripped-down cover of the 'Friends' theme song “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, reports variety.com.

Perry died unexpectedly in October 2023 at 54 years old. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement.

There were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed that he died from “the acute effects of ketamine”.

Perry was best known for playing the hilarious, sarcastic Chandler Bing on 'Friends' in the ’90s and early 2000s. He starred in more than 200 episodes of the NBC sitcom across 10 seasons.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” Perry’s 'Friends' cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer wrote in a statement following the news of his death.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The award event can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.

