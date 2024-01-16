75th Emmys: Niecy Nash-Betts honours 'unheard, yet over-policed' women like Breonna Taylor in speech

Los Angeles, Jan 16 Actress Niecy Nash-Betts was feted with the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series and gave a rousing acceptance speech.

Nash-Betts was nominated for her work in the Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

“I’m a winner, baby! Thank you to the most high for this divine moment,” Nash-Betts said.

“Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me. Thank you. My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you.”

“I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do,” she continued.

“I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that.’ Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor!”

The award event can be seen on Lionsgate Play in India.

