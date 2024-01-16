75th Emmys: ‘Succession’ wins Outstanding Drama Series honour

Los Angeles, Jan 16 Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin-starrer ‘Succession’ nabbed the Outstanding Drama Series honour at the 75th Emmy Award.

Actor Peter Dinklage was presenting the honour, who before announcing the name said: “Nothing is better than a powerful story. Nothing can defeat it.”

‘Succession’ was nominated alongside shows such as 'Andor, 'Better Call Saul', 'The Crown', 'House of the Dragon', 'The Last of Us', 'The White Lotus' and 'Yellowjackets'.

The honour was collected by the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong.

The series centres on the Roy family, owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch.

The family patriarch, Logan Roy, has experienced a decline in health. His four children -- estranged oldest son Connor (Ruck), power-hungry Kendall (Strong), irreverent Roman (Culkin), and politically savvy Shiv (Snook) -- who all have varying degrees of connection to the company begin to prepare for a future without their father and vie for prominence within the company.

