75th Emmys: ‘The Bear’ clinches the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series

Los Angeles, Jan 16 It was a bullish run for ‘The Bear’ at the currently ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards.

The series was feted with the honour of Outstanding Comedy Series at the ceremony. It beat fellow nominees like ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Barry’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Jury Duty’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Wednesday’.

The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X, and wrote: “Congratulations to @TheBearFX ( @FXNetworks / @hulu ) which wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series! #Emmys #75thEmmys”.

‘The Bear’, which stars Jeremy Allen White as the lead, follows the story of a young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by the actor.

He inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother.

He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in a Michelin star restaurant.

He is left to deal with his brother's unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

