75th International Astronautical Congress opens in Italy

Milan, Oct 15 The 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) opened at the MiCo Convention Center in Milan, Italy. The event has drawn more than 10,000 space experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, and professionals worldwide. Italian President Mattarella attended the opening ceremony.

This year's congress, themed 'Responsible Space for Sustainability,' focuses on promoting the sustainable development of space technologies globally, ensuring that future space exploration and utilisation strike a balance between scientific advancement and environmental protection, Xinhua news agency reported.

Throughout the week, over 200 technical sessions will be held, covering a wide range of topics, including sustainable exploration of the Moon and Mars, space-based Earth observation for climate change, the role of private companies in space development, and applications of artificial intelligence.

Clay Mowry, president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), highlighted that this year's congress is unprecedented in scale, with over 7,000 abstracts submitted from 106 countries. In addition, more than 530 exhibitors from 46 countries will showcase the latest advancements in space technology. "This is the most exciting time in space since the Apollo era in the 1960s," Mowry said.

Li Guoping, chief engineer of the China National Space Administration, said China is committed to expanding international cooperation in space exploration. He also presented lunar soil samples collected by China's Chang'e-6 mission from the far side of the Moon, marking the first time this sample has been displayed abroad, which stirred up a round of applause from the attendees.

The IAC, held annually since 1950, is the largest global event in the aerospace sector. This year's five-day congress is organised by the IAF and hosted by the Italian Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

