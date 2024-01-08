76 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia

Mogadishu, Jan 8 The Somali National Army (SNA) with support from international partners killed 76 al-Shabab militants and injured several, following two days of operations in Mudug region of central Somalia, officials said.

The SNA Chief Ibrahim Sheikh Muhidin said on Sunday that senior al-Shabab commanders were among the dead during the military onslaught against the al-Qaida linked terrorist group which were conducted on Saturday and early Sunday.

"The al-Shabab terrorists suffered heavy casualties and lost 76 fighters during operations conducted in the past two days," Muhidin added.

He said that the military onslaught destroyed al-Shabab bases and vehicles, adding that troops were making progress in vanquishing the militants from their strongholds in central and southern Somalia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Shabab extremist group that is fighting to topple the government has been facing enormous pressure and offensive from government forces backed by the local militia in central Somalia.

The extremist group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but the terror group is still capable of conducting attacks, targetting government installations, hotels, restaurants and public places.

