76 killed, over 50 injured as fire breaks out at ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey], January 22 : A devastating fire broke out at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday, killing at least 76 people and injuring 51 others. Many guests jumped from windows to escape the flames and smoke, CNN reported.

Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the death toll, noting that many of the victims were children.

Authorities have identified 52 of the deceased so far. As the identities of the victims began to emerge, local schools and businesses posted death notices for students and staff. Among the victims were reportedly several fifth-grade children, aged 10 to 11 years old, as per CNN.

Following the incident, the Interior Minister told reporters "We are in deep pain. We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared Wednesday a day of mourning. "Today is not a day for politics; it is a day for solidarity, for being one and together," he said on X, adding that anyone found responsible would be held to account.

Officials said some desperate holiday goers had tried to jump out of windows in order to escape, as flames licked the top floors of the facility. Footage of the aftermath showed wreaths of gray smoke swirling around the charred building.

According to CNN, the 12-story hotel was built onto a cliff, complicating efforts to extinguish the flames.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene at 4:15 am local time - almost an hour after the fire broke out - at 3:27 am local time, said Yerlikaya.

Turkey's government has launched an investigation into the deadly fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort, with at least nine people detained, according to Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Around 234 guests were staying at the hotel when the fire broke out, Governor Abdulaziz Aydin confirmed to the state-run Anadolu Agency. Two victims died after jumping from the building in panic, Aydin added.

In response to the blaze, at least 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

A total of 267 emergency personnel were mobilized to assist with rescue efforts. As a precaution, authorities evacuated other hotels in the resort area and relocated guests to nearby hotels in Bolu.

