78 deaths, 122 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], November 14 (ANI/WAM):The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced today that Israeli airstrikes across various areas in Lebanon resulted in the death of 78 people while 122 others were wounded over the past 24 hours.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the total toll since the beginning of the aggression up until yesterday has reached 3365 dead and 14,344 wounded. (ANI/WAM)

