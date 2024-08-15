78th Independence Day: US Embassy wishes India in 22 languages

New Delhi [India], August 15 : As India celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, the US Embassy in India extended its greetings in a unique manner with several envoys wishing India in all 22 scheduled Indian languages.

The languages the US envoys wished India were Hindi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Gujarati, Marathi, Konkani, Maithili, Assamese, Meitei, Bodo, Nepali, Santhali, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Odia, and Urdu.

"Did you know the Indian Constitution defines 22 scheduled languages? All of us at Embassy New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai couldn't decide which language to use to express our excitement about Indian Independence Day, so we just used them all! From every corner of the United States to every corner of India...Happy Independence Day!" the US Embassy stated in a post on X.

Iran also wished India on the occasion of 78th Independence Day and affirmed that it is the mutual agenda of the two nations to bolster all-round relations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran extends its sincere congratulations to the friendly nation and government of the Republic of #India on their Independence Day. Strengthening all-round relations is on the mutual agenda of the two nations," Iran's Foreign Ministry stated on X.

Earlier in the day, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Indian Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma unfurled the national flag and read out President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation.

"Flag hoisting ceremony held at @ihcdhaka to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India. High Commissioner Pranay Verma unfurled the national flag and read out President of India's address to nation," the Indian High Commission stated.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Thursday marked the 78th anniversary of Independence amid a ceremony hoisting flags and cultural performances.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava hoisted the flag of India amid a ceremony.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated the people of India on their 78th Independence Day and expressed his eagerness to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the ambitious goals set for the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Macron shared a picture on X and wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian people on your 78th Independence Day!"

"I remember your warm welcome during my visit to India in January and look forward to working with my friend @NarendraModi on achieving the ambitious goals we have set for our strategic partnership," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

