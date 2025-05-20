78th World Health Assembly opens in Geneva with focus on 'One World for Health'

Geneva, May 20 The 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) opened in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme "One World for Health."

Addressing the opening ceremony, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said every WHA is significant, but this year's gathering is particularly historic as member states are expected to consider and potentially adopt the pandemic agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tedros also called on member states to approve the next round of assessed contribution increases to help ensure the WHO's long-term financial sustainability and independence.

Lei Haichao, head of China's National Health Commission and leader of the Chinese delegation, delivered a statement during the general debate Monday, highlighting China's active engagement in global health cooperation.

He also said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and the WHA has long made clear decisions not to include in its agenda a so-called proposal on Taiwan's participation in the annual assembly as an observer.

The remarks made by a small number of countries concerning Taiwan disrupted the agenda and went against the will of the international community, he noted, adding that China urges these countries to stop interfering in its internal affairs.

A major focus of this year's assembly is the deliberation of the much-anticipated pandemic agreement. The WHO announced on April 16 that, following more than three years of intensive negotiations, member states have reached a consensus on a draft of the agreement.

Delegates will also review the 2024 results report and deliberate on around 75 agenda items covering a wide range of topics, including the health and care workforce, antimicrobial resistance, health emergencies, polio and climate change, among other issues.

Sustainable financing is another key issue. The Assembly is expected to discuss the proposed program budget for 2026-2027, which may be reduced from $5.3 billion to $4.267 billion dollars, alongside efforts to refocus priorities, strengthen core functions, and enhance organisational efficiency.

The World Health Assembly is the WHO's highest decision-making body and is typically held every May in Geneva. Its main responsibilities include setting organisational policies and reviewing and approving the program budget. This year's Assembly is scheduled to conclude on May 27.

