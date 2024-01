79% Americans think surgery for weight loss should be last resort: Study

New York, Jan 8 About 79 per cent of Americans believe weight loss surgery should only be pursued as a last resort, according to a study.

The study, based on a national survey by Orlando Health, found 60 per cent agree that bariatric surgery is a shortcut to shedding pounds.

More than two in five US adults suffer from obesity, an epidemic that continues to trend upward.

While bariatric surgery is an extremely effective treatment option, the study reveals common stigmas that may deter those who qualify for surgery from pursuing the treatment they need.

"Treatment plans for obesity are tailored to each individual patient based on things like body mass index and existing medical conditions and may include medication, lifestyle changes, counselling and bariatric surgery," said Andre Teixeira, medical director and bariatric surgeon at Orlando Health Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute.

"

Bariatric surgery is less invasive and safer than ever, thanks to advancements in laparoscopic and robotic surgery techniques.

Yet only 1 per cent of those who are clinically eligible undergo surgical treatment for obesity.

The survey also found that 61 per cent of respondents believe exercise and diet should be enough.

"Because of the stigma around obesity and bariatric surgery, so many of my patients feel defeated if they can’t lose weight on their own," said Muhammad Ghanem, a bariatric surgeon at Orlando Health Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute.

"But when I tell them obesity is a disease and that many of its causes are outside of their control, you can see their relief. They often even shed a tear because they’ve struggled with their weight all their lives and finally have some validation," he added.

