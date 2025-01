7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche joins Baba Ramdev's yoga camp at Mahakumbh Mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 : 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, a prominent Tibetan Buddhist leader, arrived at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Monday, where he is attending the free yoga therapy and meditation camp hosted by Yog Guru Baba Ramdev.

In his address at the camp, the 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche expressed his gratitude for being part of this monumental occasion.

He shared, "Thank you for having me in this historic event. This is such an important place. This is the place where whole humanity gets together and we all share the oneness of humanity. So, I feel very proud and I thank everyone for participating. I wish and pray that the world will be peaceful and all living beings live together happily and may there be a bright future in the coming years ahead."

Born near Dharamsala in 1985, Ling Rinpoche was recognised by the 14th Dalai Lama in 1987 as the reincarnation of the 6th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, who served as the Senior Tutor to the Dalai Lama. This recognition positioned Ling Rinpoche as a respected spiritual leader.

The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj has drawn millions of devotees from around the world, with over 110 million already participating in the first 14 days of the religious congregation. The event, held once every 12 years, is expected to continue attracting a massive turnout until February 26, 2025.

The presence of such esteemed spiritual leaders as Ling Rinpoche adds to the global significance of the Kumbh Mela, highlighting the unity of diverse faiths and cultures.

