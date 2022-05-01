8 children killed in tricycle accident in Egypt's Nile Delta
By ANI | Published: May 1, 2022 06:13 AM2022-05-01T06:13:55+5:302022-05-02T00:07:04+5:30
At least eight children were killed on Saturday as a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation channel in Egypt's Nile Delta province of Beheira, said the country's public prosecution in a statement.
At least eight children were killed on Saturday as a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation channel in Egypt's Nile Delta province of Beheira, said the country's public prosecution in a statement.
The eight were among 12 passengers riding the tricycle on their way home from work at a factory in a town in Beheira, north of the capital Cairo, according to the statement.
The other four survived the accident.
The prosecution detained and interrogated the 19-year-old tricycle driver on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving an unqualified and unlicensed vehicle in a poor condition. He was also suspected of involvement in human trafficking and using child labour. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app