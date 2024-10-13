8 dead in Brazil’s violent storm

New Delhi, Oct 13 Around eight people died in Brazil after a violent storm hit the country on Sunday, leaving thousands stranded, media reports said.

The reports said that central and south-eastern parts of the country have been hit by winds of up to 100km/h (60mph) and daily rainfall reaching up to 10cm (4in).

Media reports from Brazil said that seven people are known to have died in São Paulo, Brazil's most populated state, mainly due to falling trees and infrastructure from the strong winds and heavy rainfall.

“People are also witnessing a water supply shortage due to large disruptions in the drinking water supply,” an official said.

Media reports quoting the energy firm Enel said that more than 1.3 million homes and businesses are still without electricity. The company said it was aiming to reconnect power by Monday.

“In Brasilia, one soldier was killed and another injured at the military police headquarters,” Brazilian news reports said.

Ironically, the violent storm has stuck country following 165 days without any rains. Many residents have also welcomed the storm as long-awaited relief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor