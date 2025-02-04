8 Injured after Palestinian terrorist infiltrates Jordan Valley army compound

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): A Palestinian terrorist opened fire on Israeli troops near the Jordan Valley village of Tayasir on Tuesday morning, managing to breach a military compound adjacent to a checkpoint before being killed in an exchange of fire.

At least eight individuals were wounded in the attack, with two reported to be in critical condition.

The facility, which houses lookout positions and multiple buildings, became the site of intense gun battles as soldiers engaged the attacker. A military drone tracked the terrorist from the air before he was killed by ground forces.

Emergency medical teams evacuated most of the victims to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, while two others were airlifted to Haifa's Rambam Hospital.

"We arrived with ambulances and mobile intensive care units. Alongside IDF medical teams, we provided treatment to six wounded individuals, who were then transported to hospitals," said Magen David Adom paramedic Dennis Pulkov.

The Israel Defense Forces is investigating how the gunman was able to breach the compound.

The attack occurred amid ongoing counterterror operations in the northern Samaria cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas.

The Jenin raid, dubbed "Operation Iron Wall," launched on January 21, comes on the heels of the Palestinian Authority's failed crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp. Raids expanded to Tulkarem. Security forces have arrested dozens of wanted Palestinian terrorists, seized weapons, and uncovered an bomb-making laboratory. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor