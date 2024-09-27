8 injured in police station explosion Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 27 Eight people were injured in an explosion inside a police station in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescuers said.

The accident happened in the Swabi district of the province where a fire broke out before the explosion, severely damaging a room in the police station and reducing it to rubble, Bilal Faizi, spokesperson of the state-owned rescue organisation Rescue 1122, told Xinhua news agency.

He said that the fire erupted inside the room where explosive materials, recovered from terrorists during separate operations, were stored.

Faizi said the fire was caused by a short circuit, ultimately triggering the explosion.

He added that the injured people had been shifted to a nearby hospital, where two of them were in critical condition.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

