8 Palestinians killed in hospital attacks in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Nov 6 The Ministry of Health in Gaza alleged on Monday that eight Palestinians were killed in Israel air strikes on Sunday night.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that of the dead, four were in the Eyes Hospital while the remaining four were in the Pediatric Rantisi Hospital.

The statement said that the Israeli air strike also destroyed the only Psychiatric Hospital in Gaza city. The health ministry said the Psychiatric Hospital, the Eyes Hospital and the Rantisi Hospital are located nearby.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been alleging that the hospitals in Gaza were serving as terror centres of Hamas with many underground tunnels having entry into the hospitals.

