8 Syrian refugees injured in drone explosion in Lebanon

Beirut/Damascus, April 25 Eight Syrian refugees were injured when a booby-trapped drone exploded on a farm in the eastern Lebanese town of Hosh Al-Sayyid Ali, according to media reports.

The Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday that the drone was rigged and detonated near the Syrian border, adding that the eight wounded Syrians had been transported to hospitals in Lebanon's eastern city of Hermel.

On Thursday, Syrian authorities accused Lebanon's Hezbollah militia of firing artillery shells at Syrian army positions near the town of Al-Qusayr in western Syria's Homs province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five shells were launched from Lebanese territory toward Syrian army positions in the Al-Qusayr area, and the army responded by targeting the origins of the shelling, according to a statement carried by Syria's state-run SANA news agency, which cited a defence source.

The Syrian side halted firing at Lebanon after coordination with the Lebanese army, said the source, noting that the Lebanese army has pledged to "comb the area and pursue the terrorist groups responsible for the attack".

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the Syrian side.

The incidents came despite that Syria and Lebanon agreed in March to halt hostilities along their shared border and strengthen military coordination.

The Lebanon-Syria border has long been a flashpoint for instability, with frequent reports of smuggling and armed activity.

Lebanon and Syria’s Defence Ministers signed an agreement last month to address border security threats after clashes left 10 dead.

"We are in contact with the Lebanese army to evaluate the incident and stopped targeting the sources of fire" at the Lebanese army's request, a statement added.

Earlier in March, Syria's new authorities accused Hezbollah of abducting three soldiers into Lebanese territory and killing them.

The Iran-backed group, which fought with the forces of toppled Syrian President Bashar al Assad, denied involvement, but the ensuing cross-border clashes left seven Lebanese dead.

