80 pc of school-aged Afghan girls, young women currently out of school: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 : A startling 80 per cent of Afghan girls and young women who are of school age are currently denied access to education under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a new report by Care International stated, according to Khaama Press.

Afghanistan is the sole country globally to enforce a ban on girls and women’s education, resulting in a substantial economic toll of approximately USD 5.4 billion.

“Currently, 80 per cent of school-aged Afghan girls and young women – 2.5 million people are out of school,” according to Khaama Press which cited the report.

Afghanistan's depressing reality shows that female pupils' futures in education are uncertain due to the country's ongoing school closures.

The struggles of these young ladies during this protracted period of educational stagnation highlight the pervasive issues that Afghan society is facing. The ambiguity surrounding their return to their studies impedes not just personal development but also the advancement of the country and feeds a cycle of gender inequity, reported Khaama Press.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, a depressing string of events aimed at women's rights has occurred. Girls were first prohibited from continuing above the sixth grade in schools and in December 2022.

The Taliban authorities barred women from interacting with international humanitarian organisations, including those like the United Nations, which added another upsetting element to these constraints.

With the sudden nationwide shutdown of women's beauty salons, this pattern of regressive policies recently got worse. Over 60,000 opportunities for women to find jobs were lost as a result of this decision.

