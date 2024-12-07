82,053 visitors welcomed at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Eid Al Etihad holiday

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi welcomed a significant number of visitors during the 53rd Eid Al Etihad holiday.

A total of 82,053 people visited the mosque, marking a 7 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The peak visitation day was Sunday, December 1, 2024, with 23,932 visitors.

As a leading cultural and tourist destination, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre offered its visitors an ideal experience during the Eid Al Etihad holiday, allowing them to spend an entire day within the mosque and its facilities.

Visitors had the opportunity to explore "Souq Al Jami" and enjoy the offerings of the outdoor kiosks, which boast views of the beautiful Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This destination is perfect for families, catering to the diverse needs of all community segments. Additionally, there are over 50 commercial units, including a luxurious selection of restaurants, shops, kiosks, retail outlets, and entertainment areas.

The centre provided visitors with a unique experience within the mosque and its facilities, offering everything they need for a relaxing and enjoyable time. This includes a warm welcome, the "Path of Tolerance" experience, which gives visitors insight into the values of tolerance that the mosque has promoted since its establishment as a beacon of tolerance in the region and the world. Visitors also had access to the "Al Jami Library," which houses rare books and manuscripts celebrating the richness of Islamic culture.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center enriched visitors' experiences with various cultural tours within the mosque, in line with the UAE Eid Al Etihad holiday celebration. The tours, conducted in both Arabic and English, informed visitors about the significance of Eid Al Etihad for the people of the UAE.

The centre also offered "Hidden Gems of the Mosque" tours, providing visitors with an exceptional cultural day at the mosque using electric vehicles designed for visitors and their families.

Additionally, the nighttime cultural tours (Sarai) were available outside regular visiting hours. During the Eid Al Etihad holiday, visitors benefited from the "El-Delleel" service, a multimedia device offering exceptional virtual cultural tours using innovative augmented reality technology and high-quality standards. This service caters to different age groups from various cultures worldwide in 14 languages.

Through their visit to the mosque, visitors learned about the beauty of Islamic architecture showcased within the mosque and its facilities. They also gained insight into the mosque's cultural mission, inspired by the wise leadership of the UAE, which promotes tolerance and coexistence among different peoples of the world and enhances cultural and civilisational exchange, ultimately benefiting all humanity. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor