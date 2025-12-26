84% of Peshawar's water supply contaminated; experts warn of polio and disease surge

Peshawar [Pakistan], December 26 : Tests have revealed that 84 per cent of Peshawar's water supply is contaminated, as the city faces a worsening crisis in water and sanitation, prompting experts to warn that this situation is contributing to the spread of polio and other waterborne illnesses throughout the provincial capital, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

A UNICEF survey indicates that approximately 400,000 individuals in Peshawar still lack access to basic toilet facilities. Furthermore, health specialists caution that unsafe drinking water, open defecation, and insufficient sanitation are directly leading to increases in diarrhoea, polio, and other avoidable diseases.

The situation has worsened due to rapid population growth. Peshawar's population has exceeded 2.4 million, with an annual growth rate of 2.86 per cent, putting tremendous stress on the already fragile water and sanitation infrastructure.

As per UNICEF data, around 80 per cent of the city's water sources are tainted, leaving just 20 per cent safe for consumption. Simultaneously, groundwater levels are declining at an alarming pace, as noted in The Express Tribune report.

The K-P Mouza Census 2020 indicates that the average groundwater level has fallen to 188 feet, creating a significant long-term sustainability risk. While the survey suggests that water availability is deemed adequate in 79.6 per cent of areas and that 83.4 per cent of households have access to water, experts emphasise that the primary concern is quality, not quantity. Widespread contamination from E. coli bacteria has been identified, affecting 13.6 per cent of water sources.

The contamination rate is at 12.9 per cent in rural areas but escalates sharply to a concerning 17.5 per cent in urban settings. Only 13.6 per cent of water samples were found to be free from E. coli. Similarly, chemical contamination has also deteriorated the situation.

The report indicates nitrate contamination in 13.8 per cent of samples, fluoride in 1.2 per cent, iron in 3.3 per cent, and water hardness (calcium carbonate) in 14.6 per cent, all of which can lead to serious health issues with long-term consumption, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Sanitation conditions are equally alarming. The survey indicated that 9.5 per cent of Peshawar's population, roughly 400,000 individuals, still do not have access to toilets.

The report highlights that open defecation and inadequate hygiene practices significantly contribute to the spread of polio and other waterborne diseases. Environmental expert Haseeb Khan stated that Peshawar is an "overburdened city", noting that population influxes from conflict-affected regions have exacerbated existing issues.

He pointed to poor governance as the underlying cause, stating, "Lawmakers are more focused on politics and protests than on public welfare," as quoted by The Express Tribune.

He emphasised that the city lacks a comprehensive sewerage system. "During the planning phase, only Hayatabad and Warsak Road were designated for sewerage networks, and no effective expansion has occurred since," he remarked, as cited in the The Express Tribune report.

