85 killed in water-related accidents in Mongolia this year

Ulan Bator, Aug 13 A total of 85 people have been killed in water-related accidents across Mongolia since the beginning of this year, according to the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Among the deceased people, 71 were adults and 14 were children, the NEMA said on Monday.

The agency attributed the accidents to negligence, leaving children unsupervised, and swimming after consuming alcohol, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the current peak season for travelling and sightseeing, major rivers in Mongolia are experiencing flooding, the agency said, urging the public to ensure their safety and remain vigilant to prevent possible accidents while relaxing near the rivers.

