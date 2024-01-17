88% Indian professionals considering new job in 2024: Report

New Delhi, Jan 17 Nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) professionals in India are considering a new job in 2024 despite economic uncertainty, a new report revealed on Wednesday.

The numbers are up by four per cent (year-on-year) compared to 2023, according to the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

"This signals a shift in attitudes where professionals are no longer willing to stick it out, instead, they're taking ownership of their careers and want to make up for lost time by focusing on productivity and career growth," the report said.

The report surveyed 1,097 professionals in full-time or part-time employment across India between November 24, 2023, to December 12, 2023.

"To be successful in their job hunt, it's essential for professionals to stand out by dedicating time to spruce up their profiles, highlighting their skills, and staying informed about industry developments," said Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor for LinkedIn India.

"This will help increase their chances of finding the job they want and develop skills needed to build a career with staying power," she added.

The biggest motivators for changing jobs for professionals in this challenging economic environment include -- better work-life balance (42 per cent) and the need for higher wages (37 per cent).

They are also willing to explore new career paths, with 79 per cent saying they are looking for opportunities outside of their industry or role.

Moreover, the report noted that nearly half (45 per cent) of professionals do not know how to match their skills to the job they want, making the job search process more difficult.

As per the data, skills for jobs have changed by 30 per cent since 2015 in India.

Professionals are also finding job hunting tough, with 55 per cent saying that looking for a job is frustrating and 59 per cent saying they rarely hear back from recruiters.

