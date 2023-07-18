89% of urban Indian teenagers vulnerable to new marketing strategies of addictive substances industry, reveals survey

New Delhi, July 18 In its ongoing effort to decode the issue of escalating addiction among adolescents and to recommend effective solutions, Think Change Forum (TCF), an independent think- tank dedicated to generating new ideas has been organising a series of consultations which are part of a national study initiative, titled "Ideas for an Addiction-Free India".

As part of this initiative, TCF has recently conducted a survey in public schools across five metro cities in India.

The survey has unveiled a startling reality -- a staggering 89 per cent of children between the age of 14 to 17 in grades 9 to 12 are unaware of the harmful effects associated with 'vaping' and similar electronic devices.

A total of 1007 respondents participated in the survey across schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

The survey highlights a shocking gap in awareness among our most vulnerable members, our children, regarding the ill-effects of addictive products like vaping that are driven by new technology. It must be noted that a new class of high-tech vaping gadgets and similar electronic devices are being aggressively marketed by the addictive substances industry by positioning them as less harmful than conventional smoking products to attract adolescents and youth to expand their markets.

These devices are acting as a gateway for our unsuspecting children to be inducted into the world of addiction.

It is alarming that an overwhelming majority of 96 per cent of the children surveyed were not aware that vaping and similar electronic devices are banned in India.

Among those who were not aware of the harmful effects of vaping, 52 per cent perceived vaping as "completely harmless" and viewed it as a cool and fashionable activity. Another 37 per cent considered it "moderately harmful" but lacked understanding about the nature of the harm. Only 11 per cent of the children correctly identified vaping and other electronic devices as harmful.

Speaking about the survey results, Sushant Kalra, Parenting Coach & TEDx Speaker, said, "It is deeply troubling to see such a high percentage of children unaware of the harmful effects of vaping. This ignorance makes children in the age groups of 14 to 17 years 'highly prone' to taking up vaping or other types of electronic device delivering addictive substances. Glamourisation and normalisation of such habits among children have thrown a blanket of ignorance over the harmful effects of vaping. It is evident that parents and educators are not proactively discussing such habits or making efforts to prevent their children from adopting them. There is an urgent need for comprehensive education among adolescents, as well as proactive engagement with the two primary influencers in their lives -- parents and educators. We must take immediate action to bridge this information gap and educate our youth about the risks involved."

Only 39 per cent of the respondents confirmed receiving information from parents, educators, family members or media sources about the need to avoid vaping and similar products. Astonishingly, 61 per cent of the adolescents said that they had never heard anything against vaping or similar electronic devices, not even from their parents.

Rajesh Gupta, Additional Director Pulmonology & Critical Care -- Fortis Healthcare Noida commenting on the survey said, "High vulnerability of India's youth to the allure of electronic devices that deliver addictive substances, despite us living in an information age, is a matter of great concern. When indulging in vaping, children inhale a range of harmful substances, including nicotine, flavourings, ultrafine particles and chemicals that can cause serious lung disease. The 2019 outbreak of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) in the US resulted in thousands of hospitalisations among teenagers and young adults, leading to long-lasting lung damage and pulmonary dysfunction for many survivors. It is therefore imperative to actively disseminate accurate information about the genuine risks associated with vaping, dispelling any misleading notions."

