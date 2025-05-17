8th Historic Dalma Race Festival features rich cultural legacy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): The 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival got underway on Friday on Dalma Island, located in the Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event will run until 1 June 2025.

Throughout its duration, the Historic Dalma Festival will feature weekend activities every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. These activities aim to attract a wide audience, promote tourism, boost the local economy on Dalma Island, and create an immersive social and cultural atmosphere for families and the broader public to enjoy.

The accompanying heritage market will host a selection of traditional shops offering Emirati crafts and authentic local dishes, along with dedicated children's areas, theatrical performances, and daily competitions. Traditional handcraft demonstrations will highlight the rich cultural legacy passed down through generations in the UAE.

The Dalma Historic Race Festival aims to revive UAE's maritime heritage, strengthen national identity, and pass on the values of the past to future generations. It seeks to raise awareness among citizens, residents, and visitors of the historical importance of the Emirati islands and their cultural role, while also supporting productive families, stimulating Dalma Island's economy, and positioning the festival as one of Abu Dhabi's leading tourism and sporting destinations. (ANI/WAM)

