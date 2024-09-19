9 Killed, 300 Injured as Hezbollah Communication Gear Blows Up
By ANI | Published: September 19, 2024 12:17 AM2024-09-19T00:17:40+5:302024-09-19T00:20:04+5:30
Jerusalem [Israel], September 19 (ANI/TPS): Nine people were killed and 300 injured by Hezbollah's exploding communication devices, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Today's wave of blasts targeted the terror group's walkie-talkies. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor