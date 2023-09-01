9 soldiers killed, 5 injured in suicide attack in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 1 Nine Pakistani soldiers were killed and five others injured in a suicide attack in Bannu district of country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself near a military convoy in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district of the province on Thursday, army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and an operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, Geo news reported quoting the the statement.

Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of soldiers would further strengthen the resolve, Pakistani Army said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he was "heartbroken" by the loss of nine "valiant soldiers" to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.

Earlier last week, six soldiers and four terrorists were killed in a clash in South Waziristan district of KP province, according to the military.

