90 per cent drop in visitor arrivals to Israel in November

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on the total number of people who arrived in Israel from abroad in November of 2023.

Due to the war in Gaza, there was more than a 90 per cent drop in the number of tourists who entered Israel from November 2022.

39,000 visitor arrivals to Israel were recorded (compared to 369,800 in November 2022). 42.1% of these visitors came from the United States.

Of these, 38,300 were tourist arrivals (compared to 330,700 in November 2022).

Meanwhile, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on departure abroad of Israelis in November 2023. There was more than a 75 per cent drop in the number of travelers from November 2022.

148,700 Israelis departed the country (compared to 645,300 in November 2022). 93% of the departures were by air (137,800). (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor