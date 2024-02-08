90 suspects detained over links to Istanbul courthouse attack

Istanbul, Feb 8 Turkish police have detained at least 90 suspects over links to the Istanbul courthouse attack, local media reported.

The comprehensive operations came after two attackers were captured dead in the gun attack on Istanbul's largest courthouse on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the NTV broadcaster, police units have raided 67 addresses across the city since Tuesday, and the number of suspects detained rose to 90.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the assailants were members of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C).

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman, Ozgur Ozel, for backing the DHKP-C, calling him the "biggest patron of the terrorists who carried out this attack".

Ozel was elected as the new party leader in November last year.

