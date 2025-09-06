907 dead, 1,044 injured due to rains and flooding across Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 6 Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday stated that as many as 907 people have died and 1,044 injured so far due to the ongoing rains and flooding across the country.

Meanwhile, citing the latest data, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Pakistan's Punjab province stated on Saturday that at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the record floods in three major rivers.

"43 of the total deaths were recorded in Gujrat and Gujranwala division, while five people lost their lives in Faisalabad. Lahore and Sargodha reported one death each," the PDMA detailed, reported Pakistan's leading daily Dawn.

The PDMA stated that the ongoing flood in Punjab has affected over 4.2 million people and inundated more than 4100 villages along the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers.

Meanwhile, quoting a statement from Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Express Tribune highlighted that at least 121,769 people have been shifted from vulnerable riverine areas in the province as rising water flows at major barrages prompted ongoing evacuation and relief efforts.

"According to the Sindh information department, inflows at Guddu barrage were recorded at 360,976 cusecs with an outflow of 325,046 cusecs, while Sukkur barrage reported inflows of 329,648 cusecs and outflows of 278,398 cusecs. At Kotri barrage, inflows stood at 237,922 cusecs and outflows at 215,567 cusecs. Upstream at Trimmu barrage, both inflow and outflow were recorded at 436,651 cusecs, while Panjnad barrage reported 321,570 cusecs. Taunsa barrage recorded an inflow of 238,312 cusecs and an outflow of 224,872 cusecs," the Pakistani daily reported.

It mentioned that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains across Sindh from September 7 to 13, warning of torrential downpours and significant flood risks.

Pakistan is currently battling one of the worst flooding in decades which has claimed hundreds of lives and triggered urban inundation.

