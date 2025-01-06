91 kg of heroin blocks seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Jan 6 Myanmar authorities have seized 91 kg of heroin blocks in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, the state-run daily Myanma Alinn reported on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Kengtung township in Shan state on January 1, and seized the narcotics, the report said.

The confiscated narcotics are worth 1.365 billion kyats (about $650,000), and two suspects were arrested for the case, it said.

According to the investigation, the drugs were being transported from Kunhing township to Tachileik township in Shan state.

The suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations are ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on January 4, Myanmar authorities seized 60 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, as reported by the state-run daily The Mirror.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police had searched a vehicle in Kengtung township in eastern Shan state on December 30, and confiscated the narcotics, the report said.

The seized drugs were valued at 480 million kyats (about $228,571) on the black market, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

Investigations revealed that the drugs had been transported from Mong Ping township to Tachileik township in Shan state.

The suspect was charged under the country's law, and further investigations were ongoing.

On January 3, the newspaper had reported that authorities seized 40.2 kg of heroin blocks and 200,000 stimulant tablets in the same region.

Acting on another tip-off, anti-narcotics police had searched a vehicle in Mong Pan township of southern Shan state on December 28, 2024, and seized the narcotics.

The confiscated drugs were worth approximately 540 million kyats (about $257,142), and two suspects were arrested for the case.

The suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations were ongoing.

On January 2, the country's authorities had announced seizure of 11 kg of heroin and 200,000 stimulant tablets in central Myanmar.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Chanayethazan township of Mandalay region on December 27, 2024 and confiscated 2.8 kg of heroin along with two suspects, a report said.

According to the investigation, 8.2 kg of heroin and 200,000 stimulant tablets were found at another suspect's home in the same township, it added.

The seized narcotics are worth 575 million kyats (about $0.27 million), it said.

The three suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations were underway, it added.

