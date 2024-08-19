'A big miracle happened here': eyewitness recounts Tel Aviv bombing

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 19 (ANI/TPS): In the aftermath of Sunday night's Tel Aviv terror attack, one of the worshippers in the Rashbi Synagogue that was apparently targeted recounted the scene.

"We prayed here yesterday at eight the evening prayer," local resident Yehuda Meshulam recalled to The Press Service of Israel.

"In the middle of the prayer there was a horrific explosion, all the windows were shattered. We all panicked and immediately went outside we only saw smoke, a truck on fire and, the smell of burning. People didn't understand what was happening." As people realized a bomb had detonated, somebody called the police.

At first, people assumed it was a criminal incident, but around an hour later, a police officer told him the blast was likely terror-related.

"There was a big miracle here 10 meters from the synagogue," Meshulam told TPS-IL. The terrorist walked tens of meters, you see him on the cameras passing by shops and nothing happens. Ten meters from the synagogue, he blows himself up. Hashgacha pratit [divine intervention]. Miracle is the word everyone says." (ANI/TPS)

