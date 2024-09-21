A glimpse into PM Modi's US travel diaries reveal stories of simplicity and long-term vision

New Delhi, Sep 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the US to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit and the United Nations' 'Summit of the Future', and further strengthen India's long-standing relationship with the US and other Indo-Pacific allies.

While this trip is among many made during his tenure as Prime Minister, his earlier, lesser-known visits to the US in the 1990s, when he was an ordinary BJP leader, continue to offer keen insights into his character and leadership.

One such incident took place in 1997, during his visit to the US as a guest at an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). After attending the event, Narendra Modi returned to his host's residence only to discover that his bag, which contained his passport, money, and clothes, had gone missing, seemingly stolen from the car.

Hirubhai Patel, an NRI who accompanied Modi during the visit, recalls the incident vividly.

"Despite the stressful situation, Narendra Modi remained calm and reassured everyone not to worry, demonstrating his ability to stay composed under pressure," said Patel.

Narendra Modi spent the next five days at his host's home, awaiting arrangements for a new passport. Before departing, he humbly requested a loan of some dollars to cover his immediate expenses, promising to repay it upon returning to India. True to his word, he ensured the repayment to his host's relatives in India within a few days.

A simple and spartan lifestyle

Narendra Modi's minimalist lifestyle is well-documented, and one more instance from his 1997 US trip highlights this. Gokul Kunnath, an NRI based in Atlanta, recalls picking Narendra Modi up from the airport for an event.

Expecting a long stay, Kunnath assumed Narendra Modi would have plenty of luggage. However, to Kunnath's surprise, he arrived with only a small briefcase-sized bag.

Curious, Kunnath asked if more luggage of his was on the way, to which he replied, "There's no luggage. This is all I have for the trip."

This brief interaction left a lasting impression on Kunnath, showcasing Narendra Modi's humble and disciplined way of life, a hallmark of his days as a 'pracharak' and a trait he continues to embody as Prime Minister today.

The vision for Gujarat's GIFT City

Narendra Modi's early US trips also played a role in shaping his vision for India's development, particularly in the conception of Gujarat's GIFT City.

According to C.K. Patel, a US-based businessman from Gujarat, a visit to Downtown Los Angeles in 1997 left a deep impression on Narendra Modi.

"One night, I took him to Downtown Los Angeles. During that walk, the vision for GIFT City began to take shape. Narendrabhai observed the concentrated area with skyscrapers and said, 'This is where the economy thrives, with banks, corporate offices, and large institutions driving the city,'" the US-based businessman recounted.

Narendra Modi's curiosity extended beyond business hubs to infrastructure as well. While driving, he heard a strange sound when the car veered slightly off the road.

"He asked me what the sound was, and I explained that roads in the US are designed to alert drivers when they drift off. Modi has always been curious about new technologies and wanted to know how these roads were built," said Patel.

This constant curiosity and desire to implement global best practices back home would later lead to the development of Gujarat's GIFT City.

Narendra Modi's linguistic skills on display

Narendra Modi's ability to connect with diverse audiences was also evident during his 1990s visits to the US.

At the 'Friends of BJP' Forum in New York, he delivered a speech in English, impressing the audience with his linguistic proficiency.

Jyotindra Mehta, a Gujarat-based observer present at the event, recalled, "While he is an accomplished orator in Gujarati and Hindi, no one expected him to have such a good command of English. His proficiency in all three languages was exceptional."

He emphasised that Narendra Modi's command over multiple languages underscored his clarity of thought.

"Even in English, which was not his first language, Modi conveyed his ideas with impressive clarity. His linguistic skills reflect his versatility as a communicator," Mehta added.

These incidents from Narendra Modi's early US visits paint a picture of a leader who remained calm under pressure, embraced a spartan lifestyle, and constantly sought to learn from his experiences abroad.

His ability to connect these learnings to India's development was evident even in the 1990s and continues to shape his leadership as Prime Minister today.

