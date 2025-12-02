'A grave miscalculation': Baloch leader warns foreign investors against 'traps' set by Pakistan

Washington, Dec 2 Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, stated that the suicide bombing attacks in the Nokundi region of the Chagai district in Balochistan, targeting Pakistani soldiers, have reaffirmed the longstanding warnings from Baloch leaders.

He warned that any foreign investor putting money into the Reko Diq Copper-Gold Project or the Saindak copper and gold deposits in Chagai would be making a "serious mistake".

The remarks came after the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) spokesperson Gwahram Baloch on Monday said that in the Nokundi area of Chagai, the BLF's Sado operational Battalion (SOB) unit's sarmachar (fighters) held strong positions inside the major compound meant for the foreign staff of "exploitative" projects of Saindak and Reko Diq.

"With a strong position, sarmachars has forced the enemy to retreat. In order to cover its failure and losses, the occupying army is using internet blackout and a baseless narrative," read the statement.

The statement added that a female suicide bomber, Zarina Rafiq -- also known as Mahu Baloch -- detonated herself at the main gate to breach the entrance and allow the remaining fighters to enter the camp.

According to the BLF, the attack was intended to send a clear message to Pakistan, its foreign partners and exploitative companies that Balochistan's natural resources belong to the Baloch people.

Chand stressed that despite repeated warnings, foreign investors continue to fall into the trap laid by the Pakistani army and choose to invest in Pakistan.

"These investors are making a grave miscalculation. Until Balochistan is free, they must safeguard their investments and understand the full risks involved. Baloch nation will never allow outsiders to impose solutions to problems that the Baloch people themselves cannot solve under the oppression of the Pakistani army," the Baloch leader posted on X.

"We appeal to all investors to recognise that Balochistan is a war-torn region. The Baloch nation is fighting for the freedom of its homeland," he added.

Chand called on the investors not to repeat the mistake made by China, which lost its massive investment through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"We urge you not to waste your resources by investing in Balochistan while the region remains in conflict. Do not invest in any minerals or natural wealth hidden in the mountains of Balochistan until the Baloch land is free and peace is restored," he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor